An Upper Monroe neighborhood business affected by a massive fire in March says it is on the move to Rochester's South Wedge.

Misfit Doughnuts and Treats announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that it's heading to Gregory Street, specifically, the former location of Peppa Pot Jamaican Restaurant.

#MisfitDoughnuts is moving to the former #PeppPot location on Gregory Street, after a massive fire in March forced them to close their #MonroeAve location. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/mER9qu1mqf — Andrew Freeman (@AFreemanNews) May 8, 2019

The dessert shop closed after a fire sparked on the upper floors of the mixed-use building where it was located. Two firefighters had to be rescued, with one being seriously injured.

A woman was arrested for arson in connection with the fire last month.

It's still unclear when the new location will open.