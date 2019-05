A long-time staple for Italian food in Rochester is closing its doors, but the food won't be gone for long.

Roncone's Italian Restaurant will serve its last meals Sunday, May 12.

Award-winning chef and owner, Jimmy Paulino, is abandoning a name dating back to 1937. He will reopen the new restaurant as his own namesake on Lyell Avenue near I-390.

It will continue to serve some of Roncone's traditional recipes along with some new additions.