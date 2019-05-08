NATIONWIDE – For this Mother’s Day instead of a macaroni necklace or homemade coupons, Kraft is offering moms a chance to get out of house while they foot the bill for a babysitter.

According to Care.com what moms really want for Mother’s Day is some alone time. In a press release, the Kraft Heinz Company said it utilized this discovery to offer moms a day off.

Care claims that last year 75 percent of moms received a card, 67 percent received flowers, and 55 percent were taken out to eat. However, Care found that what most moms really want is a chance to enjoy some time kid-free.

How to get a free babysitter

Plan a solo mom adventure Hire a babysitter for Mother’s Day Send Kraft your babysitter bill up to $100

Kraft will reimburse moms who submit their babysitter bills to the website here.

The offer ends at 11:59 on May 19. Reimbursements are limited to one per person or household. The maximum amount Kraft will pay is $100.

Mother’s Day is May 12.