KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- One man says he's frustrated with the afternoon traffic on US-192 in the Kissimmee area, just west of Disney World.

"Recently, other businesses have moved in the area and you can see traffic steadily increasing," Ed Igoe said. "It's a nightmare."

Igoe says that most of his frustrations are with the traffic lights at the US-192 interchange with State Road 429.

"It seems to me that the lights are on demand for traffic entering and exiting 429, and they are not in sync with the other traffic lights which are only a couple of hundred feet away," he said.

Igoe says the congestion spawns impatient drivers, meaning poor results for everyone else.

"A minor fender bender can cause hours of delay," he said.

New businesses are seemingly going up all the time on that portion of US-192, which now includes the new Margaritaville Resort Orlando. That being said, FDOT does have an ongoing retiming study going on that portion of 192 which does include the 429 ramps as well. As part of that study, the agency will actually recalibrate the timing to try and improve the traffic flow as much as they possibly can.

FDOT has sent a team to look into the interchange during those peak times for us upon our request to see why the congestion gets so bad at the interchange.

As for Igoe, he doesn't see how the road will be functional during peak times without changes made.

"It's kind of a bottleneck here because the only way to go is to go much further north and cut across Disney or down and get on I-4, Igoe said. “And we all know that I-4 is not really a solution."