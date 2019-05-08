WINTER PARK, Fla. — When Gabbie Buendia takes the stage next week for the Rollins College graduation ceremony, she will not only be addressing new graduates and their families as a valedictorian, but also as a U.S. citizen.

“I am the first actually in my family to go through the nationalization process,” Buendia said. “My sister and parents are still not citizens, but we are working on it as a family.”

At 2 years old, Buendia, her parents, and her sister her sister moved to Seminole County in 1999.

Her family made the tough decision to leave the Philippines because of the economic crisis occurring at the time in parts of Asia.

Their first year in the United States was a challenge.

“When we first got here, all four of us lived in one bedroom in my aunt’s house in Lake Mary,“ Buendia explained.

When Buendia is giving her valedictorian speech at graduation, her message to her fellow classmates is a simple one: appreciate the moment and don’t stress about the past or what’s next.

“(Be) proud at graduation day for everything we have done, and the reason that we are all there is to celebrate ourselves and to celebrate each other,” Buendia said. “I tried to make a speech that was reflective of that.”

After graduation, Buendia plans to take the rest of May to simply relax and enjoy being a college graduate.

Beginning in June though, she will go to Ann Arbor, Michigan to help the Doris Duke Conservation Scholars program. Her role will be to help manage undergraduate and underrepresented students in the environmental protection field.

Next week, Buendia is earning her Bachelor’s degree in environmental studies with a minor in women and gender studies.

She hopes after her time with the Doris Duke Conservation Scholars program, she can come back to Central Florida to find a more permanent job. She also is considering going back to school.