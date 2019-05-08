NATIONWIDE – Disney's theme parks thrived in the second quarter.

Revenue, attendance up at Disney's theme parks

Company reported $6.2 billion in revenue

Attendance at U.S. parks up 1 percent

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to open this year

The company, which released its earnings Wednesday, reported that revenue for the parks division was $6.2 billion, up 5 percent in the three-month period that ended March 30.

Attendance was also up 1 percent at Disney's U.S. parks. The growth was attributed to higher occupancy at Disney World hotels, increased guest spending due to higher ticket prices.

In March, Disney World raised prices on tickets for visits during busier times like Christmas Day. During an earnings call with analysts on Wednesday, CEO Bob Iger said the prices increases are about spreading attendance to improve guest experience.

Strong numbers in its theme park division is good news for Disney, which is getting ready to open its most-anticipated expansion ever—Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The 14-acre land will open at Disneyland in California on May 31. Fans snatched up reservations to get into the land within two hours of their release on May 2. The reservations are only for visits from May 31 through June 23.

Disney World in Florida is getting its own version of Galaxy's Edge, which will open on August 29.

Of course, Galaxy's Edge isn't the only attraction Disney has in the works. At Disney World, a Guardians of the Galaxy coaster and a Ratatouille ride are in the works. Disneyland will also be getting a Spider-Man attraction.