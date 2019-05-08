WASHINGTON — Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be taking the first step toward implementing a recently passed law that would allow Floridians to buy cheaper prescription drugs from Canada.

Gov. DeSantis takes 1st step in addressing high prescription drug prices

Recently passed law would let Floridians buy prescriptions from Canada

Some lawmakers don't think program addresses root of problem

RELATED STORY: Lawmakers Addressing Soaring Prescription Drug Prices in the US

The progress comes after the Governor and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) huddled with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office Monday.

"Gov. DeSantis and I have talked about the unique position that Florida has with so many seniors burdened by the high cost of drugs,” Gaetz said in an interview with Spectrum News.

It’s clear both Gaetz and DeSantis, long-time allies of the president, have his ear. After the Florida legislature recently passed a bill that aims to bring in lower cost prescription drugs from Canada for state programs like Medicaid, the duo appealed to him directly because the plan will ultimately need federal approval.

“President Trump directed his HHS Secretary Azar to work with Gov. DeSantis and I, so that Florida could essentially be the model for the country,” Gaetz said.

The development is a reversal from more traditional Republican perspectives in the past that opposed importing drugs, citing safety concerns, but the Florida Congressman is pushing back.

“Drugs from Canada weren’t exactly whipped up in somebody’s bathtub. This is a safe system. We have been able to evaluate the safety standards of these Canadian distributors,” he said.

While some in the Florida delegation don’t oppose importing lower cost prescription drugs from Canada, they believe the creation of this program doesn’t necessarily address the root of the problem.

“These are drugs that are manufactured in the United States that are sent to Canada and then we have to go buy them back from Canada to get a cheaper price,” said Rep. Darren Soto (D-Florida). "The real issue is resolving the pharmaceutical drug pricing program at home.”

The pharmaceutical industry is opposed to the idea, and Secretary Azar has dismissed the idea of drug importation in the past, but with the President on his side, the Florida Republican is confident.

“It looks like HHS has received express direction from the President to work with Florida to get this plan approved quickly,” Gaetz said with a smile.

The legislation gives Florida until 2020 to submit a plan for federal approval, but Gaetz said he expects a plan will be evaluated and established much sooner.