NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A 69-year-old man from Winter Park drowned in New Smyrna Beach Wednesday morning after being caught in a rip current.

Beach Safety says he was at an unguarded part of the beach

According to Volusia County Beach Safety ocean rescue, the man was stuck in a rip current near the 1200 block of North Atlantic Avenue.

They say he was swimming in an unguarded part of the beach, and by the time he was rescued, first responders say he was unresponsive.

“The most important and basic thing to remember is always swim in front of th​ose open lifeguard towers," said Cpt. Tamra Malphurs of Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. "That is extremely important, and it's unfortunate that these things do happen. That is why we have these lifeguards out here.”

Right now, the name of the victim is not being released.

If caught in a rip current, lifeguards say it's important not to panic or fight the current. Instead, swim parallel to the shore. ​