Uber has fundamentally changed the taxi industry.

"They have a good product,” said Meera Joshi, former head of the Taxi and Limousine Commission.

“People really like the idea of getting transportation through their phone."

Now, the tech giant is going public, hoping to raise about $9 billion from eager investors.

The outlook for its drivers, though, doesn't seem so bright.

In its filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company acknowledges "as we aim to reduce driver incentives to improve our financial performance, we expect driver dissatisfaction will generally increase."

"Most drivers I think generally feel that they are treated as though they are disposable and the prospectus makes that clear," Joshi said.

The disruption brought by Uber and its competitors has caused financial hardship for many drivers.

Eight of them have committed suicide in New York in the last fifteen months.

This constitutes a risk factor for Uber, warning investors, "Our brand and reputation might also be harmed by events outside of our control. For example, we faced negative press related to suicides of taxi drivers in New York City reportedly related to the impact of ridesharing on the taxi cab industry."

"It seems so out of touch and inhumane, when what they should have been writing about is how they need to change some business practices to prevent these tragedies," said Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

That's one of the reasons why her union is joining a two-hour global strike this Wednesday, when drivers in several cities around the world are being asked to disconnect all the e-hail apps for two hours.

They demand higher pay and stronger regulation, which Uber sees as obstacles for its success.

Last year, the City Council approved legislation that capped the number of e-hail vehicles for a year and made these companies pay their drivers a minimum of $17.22 an hour.

"New York City, unlike many other cities across the globe, has tremendous leverage and power, because it is one of Uber's biggest markets,” said Bhairavi. “They are not going to leave the city."

Despite the success, Uber is not profitable yet.

The company already lost one point one billion dollars in the first quarter of this year.