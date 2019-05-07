ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, a judge sentenced a former teacher who’s accused of sexually abusing a child at a Baldwin Park preschool. Jayrico Hamilton won’t have to serve any additional jail time.

Jayrico Hamilton pleaded guilty to lewd or lascivious conduct on a boy

Incident happened at Bright Horizons preschool in 2017

Civil suits are proceeding against the preschool

A judge sentenced Hamilton to 449 days – time he’s already spent in the Orange County jail since he was charged in the case. Hamilton pleaded guilty back in March to three counts of lewd or lascivious conduct.

In the plea agreement, he admitted to the crimes and agreed to 15 years of sex-offender probation, in exchange for no additional jail time. He also will have to register as a sex offender.

There were emotional moments in the courtroom for Hamilton’s sentencing, as the parents of the boy he’s accused of sexually abusing talked about what they and their son have gone through.

“This has been the worst thing that’s ever happened to us,” said the boy’s father.

“To get up everyday and see the sadness in your child’s eyes,” said the boy’s mother.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to abusing the then four-year-old boy back in 2017 at Bright Horizons at Baldwin Park.

“We have to live everyday knowing what he put him through, thinking it was the right place,” said the boy’s mother.

The victim’s father had a message for Hamilton.

“We appreciate the acceptance of responsibility. We wish you luck, we want you to understand you’ve hurt us terribly, but you have another opportunity in life,” he said. “Take advantage of the counseling that you’ll receive.”

The family’s attorney says the boy’s parents have mixed feelings about the sentence. He says they’re at least satisfied that, as a registered sex-offender, Hamilton won’t be able to work with children.

They say no matter what, their son will have to deal what happened to him for the rest of his life. “We can’t give him a hug and make those nightmares go away.”

Jeff Herman, who represents the victim’s family, says civil suits against Bright Horizons are moving forward on behalf of this victim, and another boy he says Hamilton is accused of abusing. Herman says both civil cases should go to trial in the next year. ​