ORLANDO, Fla. — Make sure you have sunscreen, because Central Florida will see plenty of sun for Tuesday.

Drier air will build into Central Florida on Tuesday, helping scale back the rain chances. Expect plenty of sun with highs hovering around 90 degrees.

Under mostly clear skies Tuesday, temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Some areas of fog will develop by daybreak.

We will see a break from the higher coverage of afternoon storms through Wednesday. An isolated storm may flare up driven by the inland moving sea breeze, but the majority of the time through Wednesday will be hot and dry.

Highs will continue to stay near 90.

Later in the week, moisture will return fueling an increase in afternoon showers and storms both Thursday and Friday afternoons. Similar weather will hold into the weekend.

Beach and surf forecast

It will be a decent day for boating with lighter winds and fewer storms. An onshore breeze of 5 to 10 knots will also contribute to a moderate chop on the Intracoastal.

Water temperatures in the surf zone will run in the mid- to upper 70s; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard due to the moderate risk of rip currents.

