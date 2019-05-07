ORLANDO, Fla. — Parade of Homes gives the public the opportunity to check out the most over the top mansions throughout Central Florida.
Here’s what you need to know about the “parade” before you check it out:
- Parade of Homes showcases nearly 100 homes in Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties during the free, self-guided tour.
- During the parade, you’ll see homes ranging from 1,500 to more than 7,500 square feet, and from $200,000 to more than $4 million.
- The home we’re featuring in our On the Town report is a 5 bedroom, 6.5 bath, 5006 sq. ft. contemporary smart home on Lake Maitland in Winter Park.
It was featured in Southern Living Magazine in 1970. A complete makeover was completed last year. The “as shown” price is $4,499,000.
- You’ll find the featured home at 1821 Pinetree Road, Winter Park. It’s only open to the public Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Parade of Homes runs 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. through Mother’s Day, May 12.
You can pick up your complimentary guidebook at all Parade of Homes Orlando entry locations and Trustco Banks throughout greater Orlando Monday – Saturday and daily at select Sherwin-Williams stores.