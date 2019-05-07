CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. – A man wearing a shirt befitting of his crime was arrested in Craven County this week.

According to the sheriff’s department, on May 2 authorities responded to Great Oak Court in Havelock after receiving a 911 call that a man was causing concern with a rifle.

Upon arrival, those on scene denied that any assault had occurred.

However, deputies observed drug paraphernalia in the residence and executed a search warrant, finding five pounds of marijuana in the house, edible marijuana food, approximately 28 grams of cocaine, ecstasy and LSD.

Bradley Alexander Adams, 29, of Havelock, was arrested on the scene and charged with numerous felony trafficking drug charges.

In his mug shot, Adams is wearing a shirt labeled “thank you for smoking pot."

Adams is being heald in the Craven County Jail under a $1 million bond.