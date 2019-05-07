CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Pike's Old Fashioned Soda Shop, which has spent more than two decades in Charlotte's South End neighborhood, will close shop and potentially move.

Businesses like Phat Burrito, Owen's Bagel and Deli and Tremont Music Hall have all shut down

Recently there's been an influx of young people which has sparked new businesses

The restaurant didn't give a date for when it will close

It's not the only longtime place to close shop in South End. Over the past couple years businesses like Phat Burrito, Owen's Bagel and Deli and Tremont Music Hall have all shut down.

The neighborhood near Uptown used to primarily be industrial, but recently there's been an influx of young people which has sparked new businesses.

“There's something new on every corner every week it seems like. It's grown fast,” said South End resident Rachael Young.

“With a lot of changes yeah new things will come in and it's quite nice for new flavor, but I always thought there's a little bit of old that goes away with it,” said Charlotte resident Jim Andriotis.

Pike's may move to another neighborhood, but it's unclear where at this point. The restaurant also didn't give a date for when it will close.