CLERMONT, Fla. — A Lake County deputy, firefighters, and a suspect are being hospitalized after possibly being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, according to a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Four transported to hospital after possible fentanyl exposure

A deputy began to pass out first after discovering narcotics

Florida Boys Ranch Road shut down as authorities decontaminate scene

A deputy with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a suspect on Florida Boys Ranch Road near County Road 561.

During the stop, the responding deputy began to pass out after he discovered narcotics, said Fred Jones with the Sheriff’s Office. Another deputy quickly revived the deputy by administering Narcan.

When Fire Rescue arrived on the scene, two firefighters reportedly began to feel ill as well, and one of them had to be given Narcan. The man pulled over by the deputy also eventually began to feel ill as well.

All four of the people exposed were transported to South Lake Hospital, where Jones said they are recovering.

According to Jones, other deputies at the scene, along with passengers in the suspect’s car, are being decontaminated.

Florida Boys Ranch Road has been shut down west of CR-561 while authorities work to decontaminate the scene.