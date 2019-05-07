MELBOURNE, Fla. — A nurse at a Melbourne hospital is facing sexual battery charges after a patient said she was groped during a medical examination.

Holmes Regional Medical Center nurse accused of sexual battery

Patient said he groped her while they were in an exam room

Detectives say his contact "exceeded scope of examination"

Jose Juan Cruz, 37, a nurse at Holmes Regional Medical Center, was taken into custody by Melbourne Police on Monday.

According to detectives, the patient was in a room at the hospital last Thursday when Cruz and a second female nurse came in to conduct a "skin assessment" exam.

The female nurse then left the room, leaving her alone with Cruz. While the two were in the room, the patient said Cruz touched her "in a manner that exceeded the scope of the examination," police said.

Detectives interviewed Cruz the next day, and they said he confirmed most of the patient's account of what happened.

Cruz, of Palm Bay, was booked Monday night on sexual battery and simple battery charges. He was expected to face a judge Tuesday.