CENTRAL FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning travelers to expect major delays as crews work to fix damage caused by this weekend's storm as SunRail's entire 49-mile route is facing extended delays at least through Wednesday, as crossings have to be repaired one at a time.



Even drivers are expected to experience delays

Some areas are seeing up to 2-hour delays

Power line fell onto track, melting part of it and drying signal boxes

It is not just SunRail passengers expected to face delays but anyone driving near railroad tracks.

The issues in Seminole County are having a ripple effect on SunRail's entire 49-mile route.

Many have been seeing delays ranging from 15 minutes to upwards of two hours in some areas.

During the weekend storm, a power line fell onto the track, not only melting part of it, but also electrifying the tracks that rippled into essentially frying the signal boxes that control railroad crossings.

"It pretty much fried a lot of the equipment inside and then you have to go inside to each signal crossing and grade crossing to make sure these rails are all working," said Steve Olson, FDOT spokesman.



The good news is that as each crossing gets fixed, the delays will start going down.

However, in the meantime Spectrum News 13 has been speaking with passengers, many of whom solely rely on SunRail, who now have to come up with a plan B to get to work.

Of course, this comes at a crucial time for SunRail that is really pushing ridership. It has now been in service for five years and for the first time this year has surpassed 1 million riders.

These delays will have wide impact, but FDOT says they are hopeful to have all systems restored by Wednesday.

One question for SunRail that will be asked is what systems are in place, if any, that could have protected this equipment from an energy surge.