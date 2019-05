OCOEE, Fla. — A vehicle slammed into a convenience store in Ocoee Tuesday, injuring the driver and an employee inside.

DEVELOPING: Vehicle crashed into a food mart in Ocoee.

➡ Food mart is on Silver Star Road, west of Clarke Road

➡ Vehicle left a gaping hole in the side

➡ No word yet on injuries

➡ We're sending a crew to get more information pic.twitter.com/JsKY8UQLL4 — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) May 7, 2019

Ocoee Police Dept. says the driver of a Honda Pilot had a medical episode, and crashed into a side wall of T's Lotto and Food Mart on Silver Star Road, just west of Clarke Road.

An employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, as was the driver of the vehicle.

Ocoee police are still investigating.