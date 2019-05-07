ORLANDO, Fla. – A Brevard County woman with a criminal history is behind bars again, this time for allegedly selling crystal methamphetamine concealed in a Skittles package to an undercover officer, records show.

Feds: Naomi Titus sp;d 350 grams of meth to undercover officer

Titus was being held in the Orange County Jail on Tuesday

Criminal complaint filed in Orlando federal court

Naomi Titus, 37, of Melbourne, was charged federally with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

A special agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration based in Titusville and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office identified Titus as a “crystal methamphetamine distributor in the Middle District of Florida” in March, records show.

She sold 350 grams of the drug to an undercover officer in four transactions, records say.

On April 3, during the third transaction, Titus met an undercover at McDonald’s in Cocoa. She sold four ounces of meth hidden in a Skittles bag for $1,800, agents allege.

In the fourth transaction, on April 18, Titus sold 4 ounces of meth hidden in an Airheads candy box for $1,800. The agent said he wanted to buy more.

“Let me know,” Titus responded, according to records. “I got you.”

Records show Titus was sentenced in Brevard County on Nov. 28, 2017 to a year and a month in state prison for meth possession and possession of a firearm by a felon. She entered state prison in December 2017 and left in July 2018.

In 2013, she was sentenced, also in Brevard County, to one year and two months in prison for trafficking in stolen property, providing false information to a pawnbroker, and possession of a controlled substance.