PALM BAY, Fla. — A Brevard County toddler might consider a career as a paleontologist after finding something very old in a pond near his home — a find that dates back tens of thousands of years.

Colt Couch, 2, was skipping rocks on a retention pond near his Palm Bay home last week.

"He found this big one sticking out of the ground," Colt's grandfather, Monte Brigance, said. "He was trying to pull it up (and) couldn't do it, so he asked Papa for help."

Brigance is visiting from Texas. After he had it in his hands, he was sure it was no rock. He thought maybe it was a piece of asphalt.

"We took it to the house, I cleaned it up, and noticed it had features that were not natural, definitely biologic," he said.

The family sent photos to a University of Florida expert, who confirmed that and more.

On Tuesday, they came to show it to Dr. Gary Zarillo, Florida Tech Ocean Engineering and Marine Sciences.

He agreed with the expert. Colt had found a fossilized mammoth tooth.

"(It's) anywhere from 15,000 to 25,000 years old," Zarillo said. "With the sea level cycle, (it) gets exposed to groundwater circulation, partially dissolves, and becomes cemented as a rock."

"The Columbian mammoth was about 14-feet high at the shoulder," Brigance said.

You can tell Colt has a fondness for dinosaurs already. His birthday came just a couple of days later after discovering the ancient “present.”

The find has sparked his grandfather's interest to hunt for more fossils.

"We're probably going to dig our toes in the sand a bit more down there and see what comes up," said the boy's grandfather.

The experts say mammoth teeth are valuable, fetching anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

The family says they will decide to sell it, with the money going toward Colt's college education.