PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of the largest cruise ships on the water is now calling Port Canaveral home.

Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas began sailing from the Brevard County port Monday, offering Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages.

The ship, at 1,188 feet long and 215.5 feet wide, is considered the second largest in the world, and the largest at Port Canaveral. That big size is a big boost for the local economy, according to Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray.

“It's a big step to go up to a big ship. A lot more people, a lot more requirements. Most cruise guests come in the night before to be the first one on the cruise the next day,” Capt. Murray said.

In total, Harmony can handle some 6,687 guests. The ship, which debuted in 2016, originally sailed out of South Florida. The ship's new location is likely to bring in a new group of cruisers wanting to take advantage of Harmony's amenities.

“We have a large drive-in market, they drive here because we are joined at the hip with the city of Orlando. Theme parks and all the adventures you can do in Orlando,” Capt. Murray said.

That includes a 10-story dry slide called "Ultimate Abyss," three water slides, a kids water park and several pools.

Joining Harmony at Port Canaveral is Mariner of the Seas, an older ship that last year got a $100 million upgrade, which included water slides, a bungee trampoline, laser tag and a FlowRider. Mariner actually debuted at Port Canaveral in 2003.

Port Canaveral's two other Royal Caribbean ships, Enchantment of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas, will visit other ports this summer.