ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front will push through the area Monday, allowing slightly drier air to build in behind it.

This will reduce the coverage of afternoon storms, but a few may still develop to the south of Interstate 4.

With a mix of sun and clouds, highs will hover around 90 degrees.

Under fair skies on Monday night, temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

We will see a break from the higher coverage of afternoon storms the next few afternoons. Storm chances will be low, as an isolated storm may flare up driven by the inland moving sea breeze, but the majority of the time on Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and dry.

Highs will continue to stay near 90. Later in the week, moisture will return fueling an increase in showers and storms both Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Beach and surf forecast

It will be a more favorable day for boating north of I-4 and on the Atlantic north of the Sebastian Inlet with lighter winds and fewer storms.

The best chance of rain will be south of Interstate 4, where scattered activity may affect the inland lakes. Storms will form inland during the afternoon and push back toward the east coast.

On the Intracoastal, expect a moderate chop. Water temperatures in the surf zone will run in the mid- to upper 70s; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard due to the moderate risk of rip currents.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.