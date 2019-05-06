KISSIMMEE, Fla. — About 2,300 Kissimmee utility customers were briefly without power Monday after a semi truck hit a power pole in a construction zone — the third time the pole has been hit by a semi in less than a week.

2,300 KUA customers lose power after semi hits pole

It's 3rd time semi has hit the same pole in the past week

KUA crews rebuilt alternate power pole in another location

The crash happened before 3 p.m. at the corner of Partin Settlement Road and Shady Lane.

According to Kissimmee Utility Authority spokesman Chris Gent, the semi truck tried to negotiate a turn at the corner, which is in a construction zone, and hit the power pole. The semi didn't have enough swing space, Gent said.

At 2:40 p.m., KUA shut down power to the feeder, which left 2,300 customers temporarily without power.

KUA crews rebuilt an alternate power pole in a different location, he said.

Gent said KUA crews restrung power lines, bringing power back to 2,000 of those customers by 3:01 p.m. KUA crews have since restored power to the remaining customers affected.

This was the third time there has been this type of incident involving semi trucks at that corner within the past week, Gent said. The other incidents happened Sunday and last Wednesday.