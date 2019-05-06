OVIEDO, Fla. — Florida black bears can be more active during this time of year as they’re searching for food, and that can lead to potentially dangerous encounters with people.

Black bear class taught in more than a dozen school districts

To educate the public further, several school districts across the state have now approved ablack bear curriculum to teach students.

Volunteers are teaching Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's “dos and don’ts” on how to handle encounters with the animals. They’re hoping the kids will take what they’ve learned home to their families.

“How to peacefully co-exist with bears, and they take that home to their parents, and sometimes kids are better teachers than adults are,” said Katrina Shadix, a volunteer class instructor.

So far, the classes are being taught in more than a dozens counties with the most black bear complaints, including Orange and Seminole Counties.

You can look up much of the same info taught in the classes at on FWC's Living with Black Bears site.