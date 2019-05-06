LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A man was shot and injured at a Publix in Land O' Lakes on Sunday after his wife's gun accidentally went off inside her purse, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Woman's gun accidentally goes off in Pasco Publix

Bullet struck woman's husband in right shin

Victim, 69-year-old Vernon Messier, in stable condition

Deputies said the victim, Vernon Messier, 69, and his wife, Lillian, 67, were standing at the cash register, checking out, when Lillian's purse fell to the ground, and the gun discharged.

Lillian is a concealed carry permit-holder and was carrying a Derringer 2-shot gun in her purse, according to the report.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies reviewed surveillance video from Publix that showed Vernon immediately flinch and fall to the ground after Lillian's purse fell off the counter.

Deputies said a bullet struck Vernon's lower right shin, and a hole was found in the side of her purse.

Vernon is currenlty in stable condition, and no criminal charges are expected, officials said.