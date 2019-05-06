VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County child-porn suspect had more than 25,000 electronic images and videos of children in sexually explicit situations, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Wade Leon McKeehan, 48, of DeLand arrested Monday.

McKeehan charged with 57 counts of possessing child pornography

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office’s Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation into McKeehan in December. Authorities with a search warrant went to his home on N. Boundary Avenue on March 20.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office and members of a regional child exploitation task force seized electronic devlices and interviewed McKeehan.

He was arrested on a warrant after turning himself in at the DeLand Police Department about 2 a.m.

He is charged with possessing photos and video images portraying sexual performance by a child.

"Detectives found 25,529 electronic images and videos in the defendant’s possession," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "The images portrayed male and female children between ages 1 and 13 in sexually explicit situations."

More charges are possible.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this suspect to call the Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.