VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County child-porn suspect had more than 25,000 electronic images and videos of children in sexually explicit situations, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
- Wade Leon McKeehan, 48, of DeLand arrested Monday.
- McKeehan charged with 57 counts of possessing child pornography
- More Volusia County stories
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office’s Child Exploitation Unit launched an investigation into McKeehan in December. Authorities with a search warrant went to his home on N. Boundary Avenue on March 20.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office and members of a regional child exploitation task force seized electronic devlices and interviewed McKeehan.
He was arrested on a warrant after turning himself in at the DeLand Police Department about 2 a.m.
He is charged with possessing photos and video images portraying sexual performance by a child.
"Detectives found 25,529 electronic images and videos in the defendant’s possession," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "The images portrayed male and female children between ages 1 and 13 in sexually explicit situations."
More charges are possible.
Investigators are asking anyone with additional information about this suspect to call the Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.