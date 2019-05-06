PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard assisted a disabled and overdue boat Saturday off the coast of Port Canaveral.

Coast Guard called out to help disabled 27-foot boat

Boat was participating in offshore fishing tournament

Vessel, 3 aboard safely towed to Ponce de Leon Inlet station

At about 6 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville officials got word of an overdue 27-foot vessel with three people aboard participating in a fishing tournament offshore.

A Coast Guard Station Ponce De Leon Inlet 45-foot Response Boat crew and an Air Station Clearwater HC-130 aircraft launched to search and assist.

The RB-M crew spotted a red flare off the bow and safely towed the vessel to the station at Ponce de Leon Inlet.

"The boaters used their flares appropriately allowing the boat crew to locate them instantly," the Coast Guard said in a news release.