WINTER PARK, Fla. — In celebration of Cinco De Mayo, Cocina 214 held their seventh annual “Running of the Chihuahuas” Sunday.

The Central Florida Tex-Mex restaurant invites locals from the Orlando area, out-of-town visitors, and pet lovers to watch chihuahuas race across a field.

Owners dress up their beloved Chihuahuas in costumes for this event.

The nonprofit Winter Park Lost Pets partnered with the city of Winter Park to put it together. The organization helps to reunite lost pets with their owners.

"We totally enjoy it, we're out for the fun of the day. It's fun to meet people that support us, fun to meet people that share our posts that we don't really have a chance to meet,” said Judy Charuhas of Winter Park Lost Pets.