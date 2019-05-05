Who serves the best cream ale around Rochester? Hundreds on people sipped away at Roc Brewing Co.'s "Celebration of Cream Ale" event to see for themselves.

The microbrewery invited others to show off their cream ale beer on Saturday. It's one of the few American style beers brewed using corn, and thanks to its popularity it put the Genesee Brewing Company on the map.

A packed house for a #Rochester original... the cream ale! Over 15 local breweries are sharing their unique take on the beverage, cycling through @RocBrewingCo’s taps at the 2nd Annual Celebration of Cream Ales #ROC @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/Z7dCH1Pf1G — Jeff Hamson (@ROC_NewsPhotog) May 4, 2019

"It is very much a Rochester beer. Genesee is world famous for it, won at the Great American Beer Festival a number of years for it's cream ale, it's very well known," said Roc Brewing Co. Founder, Chris Spinelly. "A bunch of the other original local breweries used to do it. It's a style that kind of fell off and didn't get a lot of love over the years, especially as you saw the consolidation of major breweries but it truly is a unique and fun style."

Nearly 20 breweries were at the event.