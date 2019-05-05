JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Federal investigators continue to work to find out what caused a plane, carrying 143 passengers and crew, to skid off a runway in North Florida.

NTSB in Jacksonville to investigate

Boeing 737 slid off runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Friday night

Flight data recorder recovered, sent to Washington

Authorities say the Boeing 737 that rolled off a runaway at a military base in Florida and ended up in a river has had no prior accidents.

The military chartered plane landed hard in a thunderstorm Friday night at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, carrying passengers from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The aircraft rolled off the runway and into the St. Johns River.

Everyone onboard survived and there were no serious injuries. Four pets on board the plane did not survive, officials said.

The flight data record has been sent to Washington for analysis by the National Transportation Safety Board. NTSB investigators will look at everything from the condition of the plane, to the environment and the pilots as they search for clues into the crash.

The Miami Air Boeing 737 built in 2001 is still sitting in the St. Johns River after sliding off the runway Friday.

According to the NTSB Go Team which arrived on scene yesterday afternoon with about 16 crew members to conduct the investigation say they were able to recover the flight data recorder...which will give them the airspeed and altitude.

Once most of the passengers were on land, Naval Air Station Jacksonville commanding officer says the search turned to locating the pets onboard.

Investigators said they checked twice for animals.

"So at the moment of impact I went forward and I had my seat beat on, hit my head on the top of the roof," said passenger Darwing Silva. "I kind of landed and I just remember feeling water come falling from above. I had water like on my on my feet, like my ankle high or what not."

According to NTSB it's unclear when they will be able to remove the plane.