FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — Lake County Sheriff's detectives are searching for a Fruitland Park mother and her two children.

Authorities searching for missing Lake County woman and kids

Authorities received a report Saturday night about a missing 27-year-old mother and two children who have not been seen since Friday at 5 p.m.

Kimberlyn Morris and her sons Zachary Lewis (age 6) and Anthony Lewis (age 3) were reported missing by Kimberlyn’s mother late Saturday.

According to her mother, Kimberlyn stated on Friday she was going to leave her children with their father and then take her life.

Kimberlyn then left the residence, located at 5105 Robin Drive in Fruitland Park, in a 2005 silver Toyota Matrix with Florida tag 8094 YP; neither she nor the children have been seen since.

She is also unable to be reached by phone.

Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (352) 343-2101.