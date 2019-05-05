OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police are investigating the discovery of a body early Sunday morning during a fire.

Firefighters respond to call of structure fire early Sunday

Light smoke, no fire

Burned body found inside garage, police investigating

Ocala Fire responded at 3:30 a.m. to a fire at a structure in the 2400 block of SE Seventh Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke in the garage of a home, with no flames showing. Upon initial investigation, firefighters found the charred remains of a person inside the garage.

Fire officials said without a structure fire to extinguish, nor heat found inside the home, the scene was left with law enforcement for investigation.

Ocala Police Department, the Medical Examiners Office and the State Fire Marshal also responded.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided by Spectrum News 13 on air and online as it becomes available.