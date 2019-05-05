ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of the 10-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a truck laid thir child to rest Saturday.

The Orlando community gathered at the Calvario City Church for a service honoring Kevin Pope.

“He was a sweet kid. He was really nice, I would say genuine. He was one of the first friends my son had,” said family friend Nicole Tasaki.

“He was a sweet little baby. He took care of the kids. I have a young daughter. When he came over, he took on that big brother role for her,” said another family friend Rashundra Ellis.

Pope was struck and killed by a semi truck while on Landstar Boulevard near Wetherbee Elementary. He was riding his bike home from school when he was hit, and the driver of the truck was never identified.

Investigators are still working to identify the trucking company. His family has been outspoken asking for the public's help identifying whoever was behind the wheel.

“If anything knows what happened, just come forward with (the) semi driver. Ms. Adrian just wants closure, and wants to know what happen to her baby, so she can sleep at night,” Ellis said.

Pope was involved in Legacy Youth sports and played basketball.

“He was a good player, smart, listened very well, played with a smile on his face, and played hard,” said Director of Legacy Youth Sports Oz Martin.

Saturday as they played their games at Lake Nona Middle school, the team also held a pancake breakfast where he help raised funds for the Pope family.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the semi truck driver, you’re asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.