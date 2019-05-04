FLORIDA — Unfortunately, stories of caretakers abusing the elderly are all too common in Central Florida. There are signs families can monitor for, though, to keep their elderly relatives safe or prevent further mistreatment and neglect.

In February, two people were allegedly molested by a caregiver in a Rockledge group home.

In April, a woman was charged with sexually battering a resident at a Melbourne assisted living facility.

Finally, earlier this week an in-home health care worker was accused of raping a blind woman in her home.

“There’s always people out there who are unscrupulous and are looking for vulnerable targets like the elderly,” says Marsha Lorenz, CEO of Seniors First.

Stick with licensed caregivers

She says it’s important to make sure that whoever you’re hiring, whether it be for in-home care or a nursing home, should be licensed with the state and have good reviews.

“You know, making sure you know what you’re getting yourself into and fully investigated and vetted the situation,” Lorenz said.

Michael Milliken with the State’s department of Elder Affairs, says the best thing you can do is visit often.

“The more often you’re in the nursing home, the more likely you’re able to see if something is wrong with your loved one,” Milliken said.

That regular presence can help you make sure there are no big changes in the condition of your loved one.

However, according to the state, nearly 60 percent of long-term care residents in Florida do not receive visits from family members or friends.

What to look for

Obvious signs of abuse and neglect include bed sores, bruises and marks. But Lorenz says there can also be more subtle signs of abuse, like sudden changes in behavior.

If you feel like something is wrong, no matter how small it may seem, call the Department of Elder Affairs.

“We will investigate," Milliken said. "Whatever the complaint is, if a resident or a family member or a visitor calls in a complaint, we will send someone out.”

If you think your loved one may be being abused by their caretaker, call the Department of Elder Affairs complaint hotline at 1-888-831-0404 or you can call 1-800-96-ABUSE.

For more information on common problems in nursing homes and how to resolve them, click HERE.