NATIONWIDE — Tyson Foods, Inc. is expanding its recall of chicken strips.

The recall now affects more than 11.8 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products that were shipped nationwide, up from more than 69,000 pounds when the recall initially was issued in March, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

The expansion comes after three of six people who complained about finding pieces of metal in certain Tyson products also said they suffered an injury in their mouth, the agency said.

The products now being recalled were produced from October through March 8, and they have "use by" dates of October 1, 2019, through March 7, 2020.

Each of the recalled products have establishment number "P-7221" on the back of the package.

Products under the recall include:

• Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips in 25-ounce and 40-ounce bags;

• Tyson fully cooked Buffalo-style chicken strips in 25-ounce and 40-ounce bags;

• Tyson fully cooked honey BBQ flavored chicken strips in 25-ounce bags;

• Best Choice Buffalo-style chicken strips in 20-ounce bags;

• Great Value fully cooked chicken strips in 25-ounce bags;

• Food Lion crispy chicken strips in 25-ounce bags.

In the previous recall, the products had only one use-by date: November 30, 2019.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said it initially discovered the problem because of two consumer complaints about extraneous materials in chicken strip products.

But the agency said it "is now aware of six complaints during this time frame involving similar pieces of metal."