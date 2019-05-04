CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — It lit up the overnight sky -- the launch of the Space X Falcon 9 rocket from our Space Coast.

Space X Falcon 9 launch early Saturday

Capsule carrying supplies to ISS

Booster rockets landed on drone ship just off Cape Canaveral

On board, a Dragon cargo capsule bound for the International Space Station. This on the heels of the delay a day ago, the problems with the rocket and drone ship resolved.

It began the NASA CRS-17 resupply mission, with the onboard Dragon capsule delivering 5,500 pounds of science and supplies to the ISS.

Some 250 research investigations are included in the mission.

"We will work through all that, the main thing was get through the launch and get u going here," said Kenny Todd, NASA Manager Space Station Operations.

Space X's secondary mission was altered by the April 20th incident on their LandingZone 1 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The Crew Dragon was destroyed during the static fire test of the capsule's engines.

Instead of the first stage booster returning there, a drone ship was positioned just 10 miles off the Cape Canaveral coast.

"I actually did something I've never done before, I ran outside. I usually stay on the console. It was great," said Hans Koenigsmann, Space X Vice President of Flight and Rebuild Reliability.

The close spot like Port Canaveral's Jetty Park meant an opportunity to hear sonic booms as the booster returned from the atmosphere.

And it was elation at Space X's launch control center in California as it landed safely.

If all goes as planned, the Dragon capsule will arrive at the ISS on Sunday.

The next Space Coast launch is a Space X Falcon 9, scheduled to bring a series of satellites to orbit as part of the company's Starlink broadband network.

No date is set yet.