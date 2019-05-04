ORLANDO, Fla. — Keep the rain gear handy, the weather is going to remain unsettled for the weekend with the chance for rain and scattered thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid both today and tomorrow.

The heat and humidity are back

A summer-like pattern is ahead

Not an entire washout this weekend

Send us your weather photos via the Spectrum News 13 app

CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s for most neighborhoods across central Florida.

It won’t be a washout of a weekend, but like the past few afternoons the chance for some hit and miss rain along with thunderstorms will persist each day.

The rain chances will continue into the upcoming work and school week.

It will remain hot and humid too. Morning temperatures will only be dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s with afternoon temps reaching for the upper 80s and close to 90 degrees in many spots.

The rain coverage will lower to 20 to 30 percent for Tuesday and Wednesday before ramping back up for the end of the week. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s by week’s end with morning lows in the lower 70s.

If you’re boating, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Seas will be 3 to 4 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. The winds will be breezy and out of the southeast at 10 to 15 knots.

Surfing conditions will be fair to start then poor to fair later in the day.

There will be an easing east-southeasterly swell with wave heights of 2 to 3 feet.

The rip current risk is moderate so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard.

If you’re hear thunder, be sure to seek shelter and get out of the water. Ocean water temperatures are running in the middle to upper 70s.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.