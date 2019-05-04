JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aviation officials are working to determine what caused Friday night's incident where a Boeing 737 slid off a Jacksonville runway.

It was a scary flight with passengers not knowing what the outcome would be.

All passengers and staff accounted for after plane slid off runway in Jacksonville

Boeing 737 slid off runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville

NTSB officials will investigate

A chartered commercial aircraft with 136 passengers and a crew of seven slid off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Friday just before 10 p.m., landing in the St. John's River.

What should have been a two and a half hour flight from Guantanamo to Jacksonville ended with the Miami Air Boeing 737 resting in shallow water.

A marine unit responded to assist. The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for.

Passenger Cheryl Bormann described the chaotic final moments: "We couldn't tell where we were, whether it was a river or there was rain coming down. There was lightning."

Naval Air Station Jacksonville commanding officer Capt. Michael Connor confirmed the weather wasn't ideal.

A spokesperson for the base says all 143 people on board survived, with 21 people are being treated for minor injuries

"We stood on the wing for a significant period of time," Bormann said. "Then the rescue folks came."

Although all passengers were back on land, according to NAS the pets on the plane were not immediately retrieved yet due to safety reasons. And now the efforts are about securing the parameter.

"The next priority is containment of the aircraft and any type of fuel," Connor said.

The NTSB "Go Team" arrived in Jacksonville Saturday morning to investigate.

Officials said the plane is not the same type of Boeings that have been grounded. Boeing is providing technical assistance to investigators.