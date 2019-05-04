TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Friday was supposed to be the final day of the 2019 legislative session.

Lawmakers in Tallahassee Saturday to wrap session

Voting on approval of the state's $91 billion budget

Main bills discussed: Felons voting rights, new toll roads, texting while driving ban

But lawmakers still have to vote on the state's budget Saturday.

The House and Senate reached an agreement on the spending bill earlier this week but it can't go to a final vote until after a 72-hour cooling off period, prompting lawmakers to work this weekend.

During the session, many important bills were debated.

Felon voting rights were at the center of debate Friday when the House approved a republican bill to implement Amendment 4, which Floridians approved last November when they voted to reinstate felon voting rights.

Florida felons will have to pay court-ordered financial obligations if they want their voting rights restored under a bill sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday that would implement a voter-approved constitutional amendment.

The bill, though, caused outrage among Democrats who say Republicans are adding hurdles that don't reflect the spirit in which voters approved allowing most felons to vote once they've completed their sentences. The amendment was approved with 64.5 percent of the vote and excludes murderers and sex offenders from the voting restoration rights.

"I believe Floridians are smart. I believe Floridians knew exactly what they were doing," said Democratic Rep. Al Jacquet. "White, black, Hispanic, women, male, every Floridian understanding the value of their voice, the value of their vote. But we sit here and we begin to say, 'Well, if you want to regain it, you should do this.'"

The ballot language on the amendment said rights would be restored after all terms of a sentence are completed. Republicans said that means court costs, restitution, fees and fines imposed by a judge. Democrats have said financial burdens shouldn't be a barrier to voting rights restoration, especially if a judge converts them to a civil judgment.

Other bills debated

The Florida House voted to spend $400 million on three new toll roads.

When signed into law, the plan will extend the Suncoast Parkway from Citrus County all the way to the Georgia state line, with a connector where the Florida Turnpike meets Interstate 75.

A third road will run from Polk County to Fort Myers.

Environmentalists are against the plan, fearing it will destroy springs, forests and the natural habitats of endangered animals, especially the Florida Panther.

Also, a bill was passed making texting while driving a primary offense and making school zones and active work zones hands-free areas.

Other bills awaiting DeSantis' signature: Expanding the Guardian Program to allow classroom teachers to carry guns. Democrats are against the measure and say it will make schools less safe. Republicans argue it could save lives.

Lawmakers are set to vote on the state's $91 billion budget.

Education will allocated $782 million more than last year.

Everglades restoration and environmental needs will get $682 million.

About $220 million will go toward Hurricane Michael recovery.