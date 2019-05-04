DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For the last 23 years— Gloria Max with the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties has given backpacks full of school supplies to kids in need.

“I started with 30 children and now we are up to 7,100 children,” said Gloria Max, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties.

Each backpack has all the supplies a child could possibly need, like pencils, pens, notebooks, crayons and a lot more.

“When a child goes to school and they don't have the proper tools to do the work that they should, they feel that they are inferior," said Max. "So now we give them quality backpacks and quality supplies, so that they feel good, they feel they are ready to start school.”

But this year, for the first time ever, she is afraid she won’t be able to help as many as usual.

“I’m worried that I’m not going to be getting the funds,” said Max.

After giving supplies Puerto Rican families affected by Hurricane Maria and not getting as much donations, she's short.

“I want to get $125,000 so its about $65,000 that I am short,” said Max.

If she doesn't meet her goal by the end of this month, she won’t be able to deliver the supplies as she has for decades. Now, she hopes the community will help her.

“Even if they sent me $25 or even less, any amount, you know even little bits adds up,” said Max.

If you would like to donate to help Gloria get the supplies she needs this year— you can send cash or check to the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties 470 Andalusia Avenue Ormond Beach, Fl 32174.