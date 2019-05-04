ODESSA, Fla. — Hundreds flocked to Odessa over the last two days, hoping to get something from the house of Chris Jericho.

The longtime wrestler and rock star held an estate sale, selling everything from autographs to dishware, with the proceeds going to diabetes research.

From wrestling merchandise to Christmas decorations, fans and bargain-hunters came looking for treasures.

"It was packed," said fan Isaac McNeil. "You could barely get through the house."

Jericho has fans all over the world thanks to his long career in wrestling, music, acting, writing, and podcasting.

He recently purchased a new home in the area and invited fans to help him clean out his old one in Odessa.

"We are selling everything," Jericho said in a video on Facebook. "Everything we don’t want. All of the books. All of the magazines. All of the records. All of the hockey cards. All of the photos. You name it, its all going."

Most of his wrestling memorabilia was bought Friday, including some signed books, making the estate sale seem like any other you’d see, down to the used dishware and old electronics.

"I got some books out of his office. The office of Jericho. And I found some stuff for the kids," said fan Alan Gonzalez.

Some folks came out just to see how their favorite wrestler lived for years. The sale was held on Friday and Saturday.

The proceeds from the estate sale are going to the diabetes research group JDRF .

Chris Jericho is one of many famous pro wrestlers who make Tampa Bay their home, including John Cena and Hulk Hogan.