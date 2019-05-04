APOPKA, Fla. — Police are still working to identify one of the two bodies found in a wooded area near Apopka Thursday after investigators identified the other body as 34-year-old Kristina Upchurch.

On Saturday, Spectrum News 13 learned more about Upchurch from some of her high school friends.

Seeing the news of her high school friend being killed on the television caught Nancy Cosson completely off guard. She says she saw Kristina Upchurch just a few days ago riding her bike in her childhood neighborhood.

According to Cosson, Upchurch always seemed upbeat.

“She’s Kristina, you know, she always has a smile on her face," said Cosson, who knew Upchurch since the 9th grade said. "Always going somewhere, and when I see her, I just honk and wave, and that’s it.”

Nancy as well as other of Upchurch’s classmates say the 34-year-old had her ups and downs over the last few years.

“Addicted to drugs," Cosson explained. "I know she was going down the wrong path with prostitution, and stuff like that, and I know she was in rehab for a little while. That's what her grandparents said. Then she got out and went to doing the same thing.”

Despite recent troubles, Cosson still believes Upchurch deserved better.

“She has been on a long path, I mean, but nobody deserves this,” she said.

According to Cosson as well as others, they say they can't think of anyone who would want to hurt Upchurch.

The investigation into this double homicide is still ongoing according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.