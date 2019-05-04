ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A case involving the bodies of two bodies found in a wooded area near Apopka on May 2 has been ruled a homicide, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office

One victim identified as Kristina Upchurch, 34

Detectives need help identifying second victim

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched just after 1:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of West Orange Blossom Trail after receiving a "man down" call.

When they got there, they found the bodies, which they said had "obvious signs of decomposition."

The Sheriff's Office identified one of the victims as Kristina Upchurch, 34. Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the second victim.

Anyone with information about the victims or the incident is asked to call 800-423-8477.