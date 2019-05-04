ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are on the scene of two brush fires in Orange County Saturday.

The first fire is on the north side of the Beachline Expressway near Starry Street, according to fire rescue.

The second fire is happening off State Road 520 in Christmas, south of the Beachline.

Fire rescue on Twitter said the brush fires are about one acre in “areas of heavy growth,” and that no structures have been exposed to the fires at this time.

There are also reports of smoke in both areas.

