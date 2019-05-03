GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Great news for Triad Trader Joe's fans!

An official with the city says a building permit is filed for a Greensboro Trader Joe's location

Back in 2017, the city announced they were hoping the grocery chain would consider Greensboro as a location

The only other Triad location of Trader Joe's until now has been in Winston-Salem

The popular grocery store chain is planning to open a location in Greensboro.

An official with the City of Greensboro confirmed to Spectrum News on Friday that a building permit has been filed to create the Trader Joe's in the Brassfield Shopping Center.

That shopping center is located at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road.

This is exciting news for Trader Joe's shoppers, who have been commuting 30-40 minutes to Winston-Salem to visit the grocery store.

In early 2017, the City of Greensboro confirmed they were reaching out to Trader Joe's to ask them to reconsider a Greensboro location.