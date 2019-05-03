For decades, Interstate 81 has served as a backbone for the economy in Onondaga County’s northern suburbs.

But the community grid project as the preferred option to replace the aging viaduct through downtown Syracuse has many neighboring businesses wondering about the potential impacts in the future.

Representatives from the Town of Salina have been particularly vocal in their opposition to the community grid and continue to say they have been overlooked by the plans in the community grid. The grid would transform the 1.4-mile viaduct of I-81 in Syracuse into a network of city streets and divert through traffic to Interstate 481, a bypass that at its northern end begins just before the Salina town line.

Business owners said they are worried about losing customers. Without the highway, drivers may not stop for gas or a bite to eat.

Managers of the numerous hotels that border the interstate are also worried about losing business too. There are 11 hotels along I-81 in Salina and the owners say they get about one-third of their business from walk-in guests who stop during a road trip.

Local lawmakers are concerned about what such a possible loss could mean for the future of Salina.

"Eventually these businesses are going to pull out — slowly but surely,” said Salina Town Supervisor Colleen Gunnip. “They'll lose their sponsorship, their flag sponsor, because they won't be able to get business. And eventually they'll end up on going and we'll have a lot of vacant property in the town of Salina because of it."

Lawmakers said business in Salina provides millions of dollars of sales tax to the county.

Information sessions are expected to start next month, followed by a public comment period.