When the short-lived Gigi's Soul Food Restaurant closed at the Northland Workforce Training Center in March, officials said 50 different parties expressed interest in the space.

The deadline for applications was May 1.

A total of 10 businesses submitted proposals for the cafeteria-style restaurant space.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corporation hopes to have a new business up and running by early July.

Gigi’s opened in the location on February 25, three years after the original restaurant closed following a fire. However, the restaurant’s owner, Darryl Harvin, closed the restaurant on March 14, saying the business wasn’t prepared for the overwhelming show of support from patrons.