ORLANDO, Fla. — Don't forget your umbrella, as some rain and storms are expected for Central Florida on Friday.

Friday will see a continuation of the showery pattern like what was seen on Thursday as low pressure slides up the Florida peninsula.

A few thunderstorms will be embedded. Highs will be confined to the mid-80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Rain will taper Friday night as low pressure drifts to the north.

However, it will remain humid throughout the weekend with an opportunity for afternoon showers both days.

Highs will run around 90 degrees. A cold front will make an approach by Monday, but it will not have much luck in providing a cooler and drier air mass. Expect rain chances to remain in the forecast into next week.

Beach and surf forecast

Poor boating conditions are slated for Friday as periodic showers and thunderstorms will be a hazard to mariners.

Beach goers will also be looking at a less than ideal day due to the wet weather; it will be mostly cloudy with breezy south winds.

As a result, the rip risk is moderate and the Intracoastal will be choppy for small craft.

