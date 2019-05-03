ORLANDO, Fla. — A Lyft driver is accused of hitting a woman with her car after the customer refused to give her a 5-star rating, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Lyft driver accused of hitting woman with car

Deputies: Passenger wouldn't give driver a 5-star rating

Ileanexie Hernandez charged with aggravated battery

Just before midnight Wednesday, deputies responded to the 3700 block of South Rio Grande Avenue, an arrest affidavit says.

The woman told deputies she and her daughter called a Lyft to take them to 7-Eleven on 39th Street and Orange Blossom Trail. The woman told deputies that the driver, identified as Ileanexie Hernandez, had an "attitude during the entire trip."

After leaving 7-Eleven, the woman and her daughter got back into the Lyft to head home. Hernandez began driving the car "in a reckless manner," the woman told deputies.

After the woman and her daughter arrived home, she told Hernandez she would not be giving her a 5-star rating, the arrest affidavit said. The woman said that's when Hernandez tried to hit her with the car but missed.

As the woman tried to get the license plate of the car, Hernandez put the car in reverse and hit the woman, according to the arrest affidavit. Deputies said the woman had a cut on her leg and was bleeding.

Hernandez sped off, yelling and screaming out of the window, the woman told deputies.

A witness saw the encounter and told deputies, confirming the woman's account.

Hernandez was pulled over on Michigan Avenue and arrested. She has been charged with aggravated battery.