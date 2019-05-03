ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More and more fast food restaurants are offering healthier alternatives on their menu.

Burger King now offering plant-based burger

Nutrition facts of the Impossible Burger

One involves a meat-less burger patty called the Impossible Burger.

We wanted to know, is it that much healthier?

You can simply look at the nutritional labels to make an ‘apples to apples’ comparison between a real Whopper versus an Impossible Whopper.

In that comparison, the Impossible Whopper is a healthier choice.

What makes the Impossible Burger taste more like meat than plant is called "heme." But before you can eat this plant-based burger, it goes through an extensive process first.

What you should keep in mind is that the Impossible Burger is highly processed food and more on the side of genetically modified. That’s because the company 'Impossible Foods' who makes the burger also makes heme, but not from soy protein, from a yeast/soy chemical reaction.

So if you don't mind eating a highly processed burger, the Impossible Burger is a healthier choice than the regular Whopper.

Friday, May 3, also happens to take advantage of the plant based protein movement. Some fast food places are marketing it as Beyond Day.

Beyond Meat is a producer of plant-based proteins and is offering free burgers and tacos at several fast food restaurants.